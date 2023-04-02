Formula one action returns when the 2023 Australian Grand Prix begins at 10.30 AM at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on April 2, 2023. Due to absence of broadcasters in India, it will not be broadcasted. However, the Australian F1 GP will do the live streaming on the F1 TV app and website. For that, you need to have a F1 TV pro subscription. Current world champion, Max Verstappen has assumed the pole position while Leclerc begins at the seventh place on the starting grid.

Set those alarms, it's race day in Melbourne! 🤩 Watch all the action live with #F1 TV 📺#AusGP — The Official F1® Help Channel (@F1Help) April 1, 2023

