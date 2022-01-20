Avani Lekhara, the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, was presented with Mahindra XUV700 Gold edition. Lekhara took to Twitter to thank Anand Mahindra after receiving the personalised XUV700. It comes with a custom-made seat that facilitates people with disabilities to ingress and egress the car apart from many other features.

Thank you @anandmahindra sir and the entire team at @Mahindra_Auto involved in making this customised car! Cars like these are a big step towards a more Inclusive India and I also look forward to many more of these on road!@MahindraXUV700 pic.twitter.com/sT89oAScui — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा (@AvaniLekhara) January 19, 2022

Anand Mahindra's Tweet

Good job Team! Thank you @AvaniLekhara for honouring the XUV7OO by making it your chariot! https://t.co/14prc0qtIj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 19, 2022

