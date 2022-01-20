Avani Lekhara, the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, was presented with Mahindra XUV700 Gold edition. Lekhara took to Twitter to thank Anand Mahindra after receiving the personalised XUV700. It comes with a custom-made seat that facilitates people with disabilities to ingress and egress the car apart from many other features.

Anand Mahindra's Tweet

