Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy bowed to Japan's Nami Matsuyama & Chiharu Shida in the group stage of BWF World Tour Finals 2021. They fought hard but fell short. The final score read 14-21, 18-21.

Comeback stronger champs 💪 WD pair @P9Ashwini & @sikkireddy fought but fell short in the first group stage contest against No.2 seeded 🇯🇵's Nami Matsuyama & Chiharu Shida at #WorldTourFinals2021. Final score: 14-21, 18-21#WorldTourFinals#Badminton pic.twitter.com/8AO4dpVosh — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 1, 2021

