Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be competing against Jacob Schueler and Nathan Tang in the women's doubles quarterfinal badminton event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, August 6. The event is slated to start at 11:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports and DD Sports will provide live telecast of the event. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Sony LIV app and website.

