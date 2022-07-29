Kidambi Srikanth beat Pakistan's Murad Ali in the Men's Singles badminton event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham today. With his win, India took a 2-0 lead in the badminton category in the opening day. Srikanth beat Ali 21-7, 21-12 in the first round of Men's Singles.

Check the tweet:

