Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will take on Chinese player Lu Guangzu in the second match of his 2022 BWF World Tour Finals campaign. Prannoy suffered an unfortunate loss against Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka in his last Group A match. His opponent Lu Guangzu also suffered defeat against defending champion Victor Axelson in the previous match. Both shuttlers are on the verge of getting knocked out and will face each other in a do-or-die match later today at 11:10 am. The all-important 2022 BWF World Tour Finals Group A match between HS Prannoy and Lu Guangzu will be telecasted live on Sports 18 Network. The free live streaming of the match will be available on JioCinema and Voot. BWF World Tour Finals 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch Badminton Tournament Live Telecast on TV and Online in India.

Sports18 to Telecast HS Prannoy vs Lu Guangzu

