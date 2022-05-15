Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the badminton stars who fetched the nation their first-ever Thomas Cup title triumph. India outclassed Indonesia 3-0 with Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy fetching the wins.

Watch Video:

A special interaction with our badminton 🏸 champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud. pic.twitter.com/KdRYVscDAK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)