Indian ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a straight-game win over world no 4 Lee Zii Jia in the round of 32 at Japan open 2022 today. The Indian former world no 1 claimed a 23-22, 22-20 victory over his Malaysian opponent in the first round. It's Srikanth's first win against the fifth seed of the tournament.

Check the Tweet about Srikanth's win:

DAIHATSU YONEX Japan Open 2022 MS - Round of 32 22 23 🇮🇳Srikanth KIDAMBI🏅 20 21 🇲🇾Zii Jia LEE 🕗 in 37 minutes https://t.co/qgURhIZyxd — BWFScore (@BWFScore) August 31, 2022

