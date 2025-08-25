India's ace shuttler Lakshya Sen will be in action on Day 1 of the BWF World Championships 2025 in the men's singles badminton competition. However, Sen will face an uphill task in the Round of 64 against top seed Shi Yu Qi, who has been in unstoppable form, winning three Super 1000 titles this year. The Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi badminton match will be played on Court, and will start approximately around 5:55 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official digital rights holder of BWF events in India and will provide streaming viewing options for the BWF World Championship 2025 on JioHotstar, which will require a subscription. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi BWF World Championship 2025 badminton match will also have live streaming viewing options on BWF TV on YouTube. With Star Sports Network as the official broadcast partner, the BWF World Championship 2025 TV telecast viewing options will be available in India on Star Sports Select 2 channel. PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Get Challenging Draws in BWF World Championships 2025.

Lakshya Sen BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming

