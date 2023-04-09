India's Priyanshu Rajawat made headlines after reaching the final of the men's singles category in the Orleans Open 2023. The 21-year-old Indian shuttler will now face Magnus Johannesen of Denmark in the final on Sunday, April 9. The match has an estimated starting time of 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of Orleans Masters 2023. Fans will be able to watch Priyanshu Rajawat's match live on Sports18 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this final match in India.

Priyanshu Rajawat vs Magnus Johannesen on Sports18

