PV Sindhu storms her way into the quarterfinal of BWF World Championships 2025 as she beats World no 2 China's Wang Zhi Yi in the round of 16 clash. It is a massive upset as Wang Zhi Yi was a favourite while PV Sindhu was struggling with form and fitness lately. Sindhu dominated throughout the match giving Wang Zhi Yi no chance to dictate the tempo and sealed the match in straight games (21-19, 21-15). The draw has now opened up for Sindhu. Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto Enter BWF World Championships 2025 Quarterfinal; Shuttler Duo Becomes Third Indian Mixed Doubles Pair to Enter Last Eight of WC.

PV Sindhu Enters BWF World Championships 2025 Quarterfinal

Former champion PV Sindhu beat world No 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-19, 21-15 to enter women's singles quarterfinals at the World Championships in Paris #BWF pic.twitter.com/8WoDi1slNk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2025

