Star shuttler PV Sindhu won the bronze medal in women's singles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sand artist Sudarsan paid tribute to the two-time Olympic medal winner with a sand art.

See the picture here:

Congratulates @Pvsindhu1 ji for winning the #Bronze Medal in #Tokyo2020 You have made the whole country proud by your spectacular performance. My SandArt at Puri Beach in Odisha #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/KByUWdVkVt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 1, 2021

