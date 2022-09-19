Indian star athlete Bajrang Punia penned a heartfelt note on Twitter to thank India's supporters for their never ending support during his tough times. The star grappler clinched bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships 2022 which is his fourth title in the global event.

Check Bajrang Punia's Post:

एक खिलाड़ी का खेल का सफ़र आसान नहीं होता ! ओर मुश्किल तब बड़ जाती है जब उसको कम्पीटीशन के दोरान चोट लग जाए ,तब लगता है जैसे हमारा सफ़र ख़त्म हो गया है लेकिन आप लोगों के प्यार ओर समर्थन ने मुझे हमेशा ऐसी परिस्थिति से निकलने के लिए प्रेरित किया है 🙏🏽❤️ जय हिन्द 🫡 pic.twitter.com/dThhxKQOBE — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) September 19, 2022

