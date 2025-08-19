Out-of-favour Australia batter, Marnus Labuschagne, has signed on with Brisbane Heat for BBL 2025-26, which will see the star cricketer return to the club in the upcoming BBL 15 edition and complete 10 years with the franchise. Labuschagne made his BBL debut in 2016-17 and has since played 28 Big Bash League matches for Heat, scoring 620 runs and claiming 12 wickets. Labuschagne's commitment to the Australia national cricket team has resulted in the batter playing fewer Big Bash League matches, which might continue as the upcoming edition clashes with the Ashes 2025. Tim David Re-Signs Two-Year Contract With BBL Franchise Hobart Hurricanes Ahead of Big Bash League 15.

Marnus Labuschagne To Remain At Brisbane Heat

Brisbane, your boy is back for another summer 🩵#BBL15 pic.twitter.com/nUXqc0sUJb — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) August 18, 2025

