Hard-hitting Australian all-rounder Tim David has re-signed with the Big Bash League franchise Hobart Hurricanes for another two years, starting BBL 2025-26. David has a stellar BBL 14 season for the champions, Hurricanes, averaging 42.33, having first joined the franchise in the Big Bash League 10 edition from Perth Scorchers. Overall in 76 BBL matches, David has scored 1,326 runs and claimed four wickets, while winning three player of the match awards. BBL 2025: Sydney Thunder Re-Sign Pacer Ryan Hadley for Big Bash League Season 15.

Tim David Re-Signs Two-Year Contract With Hobart Hurricanes

JUST IN: Tim David has re-signed with the Hobart Hurricanes for two more seasons! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/USsENFQr4U — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) July 8, 2025

