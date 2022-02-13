Indian alpine skier Arif Khan finished 45th in the men’s giant slalom event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday. He clocked 2:47.24 seconds – 1:22.35 in the first run and 1:24.89 in the second run - securing India's best-ever showing at the Winter Games.

Take a bow, @ArifKhanskier 🙌 🇮🇳 Debutant Arif Khan clocked 1:22.35 in Run 1 and 1:24.89 in the second run of Men's Giant Slalom to finish 4⃣5⃣th with an overall time of 2:47.24 👏#Beijing2022 | #AlpineSkiing | @WeAreTeamIndia https://t.co/kJi5hpn6fI — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) February 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)