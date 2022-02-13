Arif Khan is set to begin his Beijing Winter 2022 Olympics campaign on Sunday, February 13. His event, the Men's Giant Slalom in Alpine Skiing, is set to begin at 7:45 am IST and fans can catch live telecast of this event on DD sports. The match can also be live streamed on Prasar Bharti and Olympics YouTube channels.

A history maker in his own right, Arif Khan of 🇮🇳 is only hours away from his Olympic debut. ⛷️ Here's his incredible story! 👏 Catch him LIVE tomorrow at 7:45AM on DD Sports 📺 | #AlpineSkiing | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/b4GdAF5WGo — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 12, 2022

