Olympic Bronze medallist Indian field hockey player Birendra Lakra announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday. The defender amassed 201 caps for India.

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ Caps 🥉 Olympic Bronze Medallist A solid defender and one of the most influential Indian Men's Hockey Team figures, the Odisha star has announced his retirement from the Indian national team. Happy Retirement, Birendra Lakra. 🙌#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/p8m8KkWDb4 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 30, 2021

