Former WWE heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar was a beast in the fighting ring, who conquered the MMA world also during his time. But now a proud father has his daughter doing the same in the world of sports. Mya is set to become a star in her indoor track and field games. Recently she broke Colorado state's record in the shot put. She delivered a mammoth mark of 18.50 meters at the Mines Alumni Classic. The previous school record was 17.55 meters. Former WWE Tag Team 2023 Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Admits Admiring MS Dhoni In An Interview, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Video

ICYMI: Yesterday Mya Lesnar broke the school record in the women's shot put with a mark of 18.50 meters!#Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/9p2tMo6X8W — Colorado State T&F/XC (@CSUTrackFieldXC) December 2, 2023

