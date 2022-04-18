On this day in 2008, Brendon McCullum set the stage on fire as Indian Premier League (IPL) opened to a gala performance by the former Kiwi cricketer and now Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach. McCullum scored unbeaten 158 in the first-ever IPL match to set the ball rolling. As IPL completes 15 years, KKR took to Instagram and paid tribute to their coach. "Inspiring the entire generation," KKR wrote with a graphic representation. 15 Years of IPL: On This Day in 2008 First-Ever Indian Premier League Match Was Played.

