Indian Premier League (IPL) is in its 15th season and on this day, April 18, 2008, the first-ever match in the league's history was played. The first IPL match took place between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). KKR won that game by 140 runs with Brendon McCullum scoring unbeaten 158 off 73 balls. IPL has now completed 15 years!

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙢𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 🔝 🙌 Here’s to 1⃣5⃣ years of top-quality performances and sheer entertainment. 👏 👏#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/kzaW8L0eOm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2022

