Thirty-eight runs in one over! Yes, you read that right. Ravi Bopara was on fire as he scored 144 runs off 49 balls, propelling Sussex to 324/7 against Middlesex in a T20 Blast Warm-up match. Bopara was in some mood for big-hitting as he took apart the Middlesex bowling attack. The all-rounder hit 12 sixes and 14 fours in that knock. Later, he turned up with the ball and took four wickets to restrict Middlesex to just 130.

Watch Glimpses of Ravi Bopara's Knock Here

A huge score from our 2nd XI against Middlesex 2nd XI this afternoon! 🤯 Ravi Bopara top scored with 144 including 14 fours and 12 sixes as we hit 324-7 from our 20 overs. 🚀 Middlesex have just started their chase - head to the website for the live scorecard and clips. 🦈 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)