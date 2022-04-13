Believe it or not, a team lost six wickets in an over in the Nepal Pro Club Championship T20 2022 match. Virandeep Singh, the bowler of Malaysia Club XI took five wickets in an over against Push Sports Delhi, which also saw a run out on second ball. Singh apparently completed a hat-trick as well. Push Sports Delhi went from 131-3 to 132-9 in the final over.

Watch Video

2⃣0⃣th Over 6⃣ Balls 6⃣ Wickets 4⃣ in 4⃣ from the final 4 for the bowler 1⃣ Run Out Unbelievable stuff from @Viran23 for the @MalaysiaCricket XI here in Bhairahawa, Nepal! Surely the first time in Cricket History there's been 6 Wickets in 6 Balls!?? pic.twitter.com/pVIsdlyEwt — Andrew Leonard (@CricketBadge) April 12, 2022

