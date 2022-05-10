Rahul Dravid, Indian men's cricket team's head coach, denied reports of him attending a session of BJP’s Yuva Morcha in Himachal Pradesh ahead of Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. Earlier Vishal Naheria , BJP MLA in Dharmashala told that Dravid will participate in the meeting.

A section of the media has reported that I will attend a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from May 12th-15th, 2022. I wish to clarify that the said report is incorrect: Rahul Dravid, Team India Head coach to ANI (File photo) pic.twitter.com/b7Uifnaj1J — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)