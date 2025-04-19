Kolkata Knight Riders have announced that former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has joined the franchise for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025. Reportedly, Nayar was sacked by BCCI after India's twin debacle against New Zealand at home and then in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. KKR took to the social media site 'X' and announced the homecoming for Nayar. Nayar was added to head coach Gautam Gambhir's support staff after Rohit Sharma recommended the former Mumbai player, who resigned from his post as KKR assistant coach after IPL 2024. IPL 2025: Mark Boucher Slams Kolkata Knight Riders’ Approach After Failure To Chase 112-Run Target Against Punjab Kings, Says ‘KKR Batted Themselves Into Bit of a Hole’

Abhishek Nayar Joins KKR Again

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)