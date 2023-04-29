Abhishek Sharma smashed a half-century off just 25 balls during the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 29. The young left-hander, opening the innings, blazed his way to the score, hitting nine fours and one six in the process. It was also his first fifty in IPL and third overall. How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of DC vs SRH Indian Premier League Match.

Abhishek Sharma Hits Half-Century

In his zone, 𝑨𝑺 usual! 🔥 𝗔𝗕eauty 🧡 pic.twitter.com/XFzNFFpJRy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 29, 2023

