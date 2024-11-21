Cricket’s shortest format matches will be live against as Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 will kick start on November 21. The third match on the day will be between Chennai Brave Jaguars and Deccan Gladiators. Two-time winners Deccan Gladiators will look to start the new season with a win. The Chennai Brave Jaguars vs Deccan Gladiators match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium and has a start time of 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of Chennai Brave Jaguars vs Deccan Gladiators will be provided on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Select 2 SD and HD. FanCode in India are the official streaming partner and will provide live viewing options of the Chennai Brave Jaguars vs Deccan Gladiators on their app and website, which will need a pass. Dinesh Karthik, Trent Boult to Feature As 179 International Cricketers Set To Participate in Abu Dhabi T10 2024.

Chennai Brave Jaguars vs Deccan Gladiators Abu Dhabi T10 Live on FanCode

