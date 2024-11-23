In the 11th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024, Deccan Gladiators will take on table toppers Team Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The high-voltage clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi match will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cricket fans can watch the live telecast of Team Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, viewers can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi match. Fans Allege Fixing in Abu Dhabi T10 2024 As Hazrat Bilal Bowls Enormous No-Ball During New York Strikers vs Samp Army Match.

Two Wins from Two Games for Deccan Gladiators

