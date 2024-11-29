The Morrisville Samp Army will take on Team Abu Dhabi in match 28 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. The Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday November 29. Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army match will start at 2:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viewers can watch the live telecast of the Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi match on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for match 28 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Abu Dhabi T10 2024: Morrisville Samp Army Continue Winning Run, Beat Delhi Bulls.

Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket Match

