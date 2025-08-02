The Asia Cup 2025 is set to be hosted in UAE from September 9. The continental competition has returned and ACC has announced that it will be hosted in T20 format. India will play Pakistan in a group stage encounter on September 14. Ahead of the competition, ACC has now announced the venues for the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup 2025 competition will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The India vs Pakistan match will be played at Dubai. The final match will be played in Dubai. Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Tournament to Start from September 9, Final on 28; Confirms ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

ACC Announces Venues For Asia Cup 2025 in UAE

