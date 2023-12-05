Rishabh Pant has been working hard to regain fitness ahead of his reported comeback in IPL 2024. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman suffered a devastating car accident towards the end of last year and suffered serious injuries, which ruled him out of action for all this time. Pant, who earlier shared videos of his intense workout in the gym, now took to his Instagram story and shared a motivational quote, which read, "Accept the situation with a smile and move on." Earlier, Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly stated that Pant would be back leading Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Rishabh Pant Sweats It Out in the Gym to Regain Fitness Ahead of IPL 2024, Shares Workout Video on Instagram Story.

See Rishabh Pant's Instagram Story

Screenshot of Rishabh Pant's Instagram Story

Rishabh Pant Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram)

