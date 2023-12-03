It has been quite a long time since fans have seen Rishabh Pant in action and the wicketkeeper-batsman is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he gets back to playing professional cricket again. The India star, who has been making significant progress from injuries sustained in a devastating car accident, took to his Instagram story to share a video of his workout at the gym. Pant was seen lifting weights and he is surely doing his best to regain fitness ahead of IPL 2024. Earlier, Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Pant would be competing in IPL 2024. Rishabh Pant To Make a Comeback in IPL 2024, Confirms Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

Watch Video:

Looking so slim 🥹🔥 pic.twitter.com/bi5svWhLL1 — Rishu Stan (@RishuStan) December 3, 2023

Rishabh Pant's Instagram Story

Rishabh Pant works out in the gym (Source: Instagram @rishabhpant)

