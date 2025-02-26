Afghanistan national cricket team star batter Ibrahim Zadran did a 'Namaste' celebration after smashing a century against the England national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Lahore on Wednesday. The right-handed batter hammered his sixth ODI century. The 23-year-old Zadran also shattered the record of Ben Duckett's highest individual score in the Champions Trophy history. Ibrahim Zadran hammered 177 runs off 146 deliveries, including 18 boundaries which helped Afghanistan to post a strong total of 325/6 in 50 overs. Zadran also drew level with second-placed Mohammad Shahzad (6) in the list of most ODI centuries for Afghanistan. After reaching the three-figure mark, Ibrahim Zadran did a 'Namaste' celebration. Below is the viral video. Ibrahim Zadran Becomes First Player To Hit Century for Afghanistan in ICC Champions Trophy, Achieves Historic Feat During AFG vs ENG Match in CT 2025.

Ibrahim Zadran Does 'Namaste' Celebration After Reaching his Century

A 💯 so brilliant that even the opponents are clapping for Ibra-HIM! 👏 And with that, #IbrahimZadran jumps to the 2nd spot, among players to score most ODI centuries for Afghanistan in ODIs (after #RahmanullahGurbaz)#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #AFGvENG | LIVE NOW on Star… pic.twitter.com/x5wE6dOUAW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2025

