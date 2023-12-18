Naveen-ul-Haq has been handed a 20-month ban from the International League T20 (ILT20) due to a breach of contract with his franchise Sharjah Warriors. This comes after the Afghanistan fast bowler declined to sign the retention notice to compete in the season edition of the tournament, which is slated to be held next year in the January-February window. A retention notice, with the same terms and conditions as per the player agreement terms, was shared by the franchise to the player but the latter refused to sign. A mediation attempt by the ILT20 also failed and subsequently, Naveen was hit with this ban. Fans Removed From Perth Stadium After Displaying ‘Pro-Palestine’ Banner With Message Similar to Usman Khawaja’s Shoes During AUS vs PAK 1st Test.

Naveen-ul-Haq Banned from ILT20

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)