Some fans watching Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test on Day 4 were removed from the Perth Stadium after they had held out a banner that had a message similar to what Usman Khawaja had on his shoes before they were banned by the ICC. Khawaja wore shoes that had the messages, "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" as he showed solidarity with the victims of the war between Israel and Palestine. Several reports have also stated that the fans, who were ousted, chanted 'Pro Palestine slogans'. The security removed the banner before escorting the fans out of the stadium. AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023: Australia Crush Pakistan by 360 Runs Inside Four Days; Nathan Lyon Achieves 500-Wicket Landmark.

Fans Removed from Perth Stadium for Displaying 'Pro Palestine' Banner

A banner bearing the same message Usman Khawaja had written on his shoes has been taken down by security during the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth. Fans were also escorted out of the stadium #AUSvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Fe3HcuiYu5 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)