Afghanistan cricket board announced that Asghar Afghan has been relieved from his captaincy duties as the team have opted for split captaincy.

Afghanistan Cricket Board members approved the proposition to go ahead with split-captaincy for the national team, and thereby effectively removing Asghar Afghan as skipper. More: https://t.co/8sZZZnNITj pic.twitter.com/F1RJqQBN4t — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) May 31, 2021

