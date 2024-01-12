Sydney Sixers all-rounder Sean Abbott was seen cycling before the match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. The video and photos were shared on the official social media page of Sydney Sixers and Big Bash League. This came out after David Warner's announcement of arriving in a helicopter in his comeback match of BBL between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. David Warner Arrives in Helicopter at SCG for Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video)

No chopper, no worries

No chopper, no worries 🚴🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/foTG57Bbyl — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 12, 2024

You’re sitting in the basket of Sean Abbott’s lime bike

POV: You’re sitting in the basket of Sean Abbott’s lime bike to the SCG. 🚴🏼‍♀️🏟️#LIKEASIXER pic.twitter.com/W2o0hdyhA3 — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) January 12, 2024

Sean Abbott has rocked up to the SCG on this

Not to be outdone... Sean Abbott has rocked up to the SCG on this 😆 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/bNfv0X2lEq — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2024

