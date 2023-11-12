Fans who watched India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and at home must have thought they saw it all when Virat Kohli not only came on to bowl but also picked up a wicket. Well, the night ended with Indian captain Rohit Sharma having bowled and also taking a wicket, dismissing Teja Nidamanuru. Rohit, who bowls right-arm off-spin, had Nidamanuru caught in the deep and it was the last wicket for the Netherlands with India going on to win the match by 160 runs and head into the semifinals unbeaten. Virat Kohli Takes a Wicket in ODIs After Nine Years! Star Cricketer Dismisses Scott Edwards During IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Rohit Sharma Take a Wicket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

