Pakistan's chances of making it to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals are virtually over when New Zealand beat Sri Lanka at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 10. The Green Shirts needed the result to go the other way but that did not happen as New Zealand completely outplayed Sri Lanka. With their last league stage match against England, Pakistan now face the seemingly impossible task of qualifying for the ICC World Cup 2023 semis. If Pakistan opt to bat first, then they would need to win the match by 287 runs. If Pakistan bowl first, they would need to beat England with 284 balls to spare. NZ vs SL CWC 2023 Match Result: Trent Boult's Riveting Spell Spurs New Zealand's Five-wicket Win, Keeps Semifinal Hopes Alive.

Pakistan's CWC 2023 Semifinals Qualification Chances

