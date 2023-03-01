England Cricket came up with a unique way to laud leg-spinner Adil Rashid's performance as the leg-spinner took 2/47 during the Bangladesh vs England 1st ODI in Dhaka on March 1. The spinner dismissed Bangladesh's top-scorer Najmul Hossain Shanto (58) and Mushfiqur Rahim (16) as the hosts eventually were bowled out for just 209 runs on the board. Taking to Twitter, England's Cricket account shared a tweet praising Adil Rashid in Bengali, which is the national language of Bangladesh. The tweet read, "আগুন লেগেছে আদিল রশিদের (Agun Legeche Adil Rashider) which translates to 'Adil Rashid on fire'.Babar Azam, Pakistan Cricket Team Captain, Registers for The Hundred 2023 Draft.

See England Cricket's Viral Bengali Tweet Here:

আগুন লেগেছে আদিল রশিদের 🔥 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)