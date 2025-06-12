India's new Test captain Shubman Gill said that he was left shaken, while KL Rahul also expressed shock at the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. The Flight AI171 of Air India, which had more than 200 passengers on board, crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad and reactions expressing concern and sorrow poured in from all corners for all the victims. Taking to X, Shubman Gill wrote, "Shaken by the heartbreaking tragedy in Ahmedabad. In this hour of grief, sending prayers to all those affected, and strength to the brave souls helping on the ground." KL Rahul, in his X post, wrote, "Shocked to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and their loved ones." Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Virat Kohli Reacts to Tragic Incident As Air India Flight Carrying Over 200 Passengers Crashes, Says ‘Praying for All Those Affected’.

Shubman Gill Reacts to Air India Plane Crash

Shaken by the heartbreaking tragedy in Ahmedabad. In this hour of grief, sending prayers to all those affected, and strength to the brave souls helping on the ground. 🙏💔 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) June 12, 2025

KL Rahul Expresses Shock at Ahmedabad Plane Crash Tragedy

Shocked to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and their loved ones. 💔 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)