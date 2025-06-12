India national cricket team ODI captain Rohit Sharma expressed sorrow after the tragic incident of an Ahmedabad-London bound Air India flight crash in Meghaninagar in Gujarat. The unfortunate incident took place on Friday, June 12. After the horrific incident, Rohit Sharma shared her thoughts and prayers with all the affected families and the 242 passengers who boarded the flight. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PV Sindhu Expresses Grief On Tragic Incident, Shares Thoughts And Prayers For Families Of 242 Passengers (See Post).

Rohit Sharma Expresses Sorrow After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Story. (Photo credits: Instagram/@rohitsharma45)

