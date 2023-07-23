South African captain, Aiden Markram, got married to long-time partner, Nicole, on July 22, 2023, Saturday. Markram's girlfriend, Nicole announced the news on her Instagram account with the caption “Mr & Mrs” while sharing a photo of the couple.

Aiden Markram Marries Long-Time Partner Nicole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLE DANIELLE MARKRAM 🦋 (@nicoledmarkram)

