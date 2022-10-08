Rishabh Pant paid his tribute to the Indian Air Force Personnel on the occasion of Air Force Day 2022. Taking to social media, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter lauded the valour and commitment of the Air Force and also wrote, "My warm wishes and greetings to our air force personnel, on the occasion of Air Force Day. May you always touch the sky with glory. Jai Hind."

See Rishabh Pant's Tweet on Air Force Day 2022:

Your valour and commitment is an inspiration to all of us. My warm wishes and greetings to our air force personnel, on the ocassion of Air Force Day. May you always touch the sky with glory. Jai Hind. 🙏🇮🇳💪 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)