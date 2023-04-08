Ajinkya Rahane scored the fastest fifty of IPL 2023 so far, achieving this unique feat off just 19 balls during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match on Saturday, April 8. Rahane smashed six fours and three sixes to get to the mark, much to the joy of the CSK fans at the Wankhede Stadium. The interesting part about this innings is that he has played pure cricketing shots and not attempted any unconventional stroke. Teamwork Personified! Dwaine Pretorius, Ruturaj Gaikwad Combine to Take a Good Catch to Dismiss Tristan Stubbs During MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Ajinkya Rahane Smashes Fifty

