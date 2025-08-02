India national cricket team star Akash Deep hammered his maiden Test half-century during Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London on Saturday, August 2. Akash Deep came to bat as a nightwatchman after the dismissal of Sai Sudharsan and survived the last few overs on Day 2. On the next day, the right-handed batter slammed 66 off 94 deliveries, including 12 fours. Akash stitched a crucial 107-run partnership with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, which helped Team India to reach a good position in the second innings. After Akash Deep's superb knock, funny memes went viral on social media. Here are some of the viral memes. Akash Deep and Ben Duckett Hug Each Other Following Send-Off Controversy During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Akash Deep to England Bowlers

Gautam Gambhir to Akash Deep

Gautam Gambhir to Akash Deep pic.twitter.com/MreL7HEYcB — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 2, 2025

A User Shares Akash Deep Funny Meme

Akash Deep 💪 pic.twitter.com/cVfCSHBQlV — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) August 2, 2025

Another Funny Meme on Akash Deep

Akash Deep and Gautam Gambhir 😂 pic.twitter.com/3Zwtm4zG6Y — 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁 (@DilSeMemes) August 2, 2025

Akash Deep Memes Go Viral

Well played Akash Deep pic.twitter.com/K56LX7GPo8 — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) August 2, 2025

Nightwatchman Akash Deep

Night watchman Akash Deep 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8lbIJOOf6l — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 2, 2025

