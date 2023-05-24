Akash Madhwal (5/5) starred with a remarkable five-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24. The young fast bowler wrecked the LSG batting line up as they failed to chase down a stiff 183 set by Mumbai Indians. With this result, Lucknow Super Giants have been knocked out while Mumbai Indians have qualified for Qualifier 2 where they would meet Gujarat Titans for a spot in the final.

Mumbai Indians Beat Lucknow Super Giants

