Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League after the ongoing 2022 edition. Taking to Twitter, he made the announcement as he wrote, "I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey."

See His Tweet:

I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) May 14, 2022

