Over the years, we have seen many cricketers pull off stunning throws that result in direct run outs and during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 match between San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom one such instance was observed. During the match the batsman Matthew Short tried to play a defensive shot and missed it and in the process tried to take a single. Chaitanya Bishnoi, who was fielding picked up the ball and threw it like a rocket as the ball hit the stumps and got Short Out as he was short of crease.

Chaitanya Bishnoi Gets Matthew Short Run Out With a Brilliant Throw

AN ABSOLUTE BULLET🚅 OF A THROW! Chaitanya Bishnoi catches Matthew Short lacking with a brilliant throw! 2⃣8⃣/2⃣ (4.2) pic.twitter.com/vxHmLL11yI — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 22, 2023

