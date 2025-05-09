Tensions escalate between India and Pakistan as War situation develop following drone attack exchange between the two sides. Pakistan's drone attacks were intercepted at Jammu, Pathankot and Jaisalmer on May 8. Following that, India retaliated as well and the situation escalates further. Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu shared a post on social media reacting on the situation and wrote 'An eye for an eye makes the world blind..' BCCI to Arrange Special Train to Evacuate Players and Others from Dharamsala After PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match Was Called Off.

Former Indian Cricketer Ambati Rayudu's Post

An eye for an eye makes the world blind..🙏🙏🙏 — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 8, 2025

